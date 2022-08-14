86º

Woman dead, officer injured following police-involved crash in Coconut Creek

Parker Branton, Reporter

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal officer involved crash involving a Coconut Creek police officer.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. near the intersection of West Sample Road and Lyons Road in Coconut Creek.

The woman, who was driving a white sedan, was taken to a nearby hospital where she would be pronounced dead.

Paramedics also took the police officer involved to a local hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road were shut down as a result of the crash.

