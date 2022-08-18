Feds seize $32K, arrest 9 for smuggling near Haulover Inlet

Nine arrested in 'smuggling' event, with faces blurred by federal officials

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal agents and local police intercepted what they called a “maritime smuggling event” a few miles off Haulover Inlet, arresting nine people Monday, officials said.

Agents also seized $32,000 and a gun, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said agents made the bust approximately two miles off Haulover Inlet with help from the Border Patrol and Aventura police.

Slosar said those arrested included eight foreign nationals—six from the United Kingdom and two from Ireland—and one other person, who was only identified as a “suspected smuggler.”

Homeland Security Investigations agents are leading the case.