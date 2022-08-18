86º

Florida Health Department says monkeypox cases on rise

White House announces release of $1.8 million more vaccine doses nationwide

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

WASHINGTON – The White House announced on Thursday that 1.8 million more doses of the monkeypox vaccine are being sent out across the country and will be ready as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, the Florida Department of Health says cases are on the rise with 13,000 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the United States and more than 600 detected in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Symptoms could take up to two weeks to show after infection. Symptoms include: fever, headache, fatigue, and painful rashes.

“The goal is to reach attendees who are at the highest risk of monkeypox,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It comes as the CDC admits failures after an internal review revealed that it “mishandled the Coronavirus pandemic and that their recommendations from masking to vaccines was confusing and overwhelming.”

In the wake of the news, the agency is making changes which include staffing moves and other steps to speed up data release such as a more user-friendly website.

