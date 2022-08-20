87º

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

The Broward County Sheriff's Office (WPLG)

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.

The agency’s homicide and crime scene investigators are looking into the case, Codd said.

Officials haven’t said whether they suspect any foul play. The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the man’s cause and manner of death.

