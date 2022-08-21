87º

Dead body found in Deerfield Beach parking lot, police investigating

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Authorities are investigating a death after a body was found in Deerfield Beach.

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Deerfield Beach after a body was discovered early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area around the intersection of West Sample Road and North Powerline Road after receiving calls of a body that was found in a parking lot.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, foul play is not suspected, pending an autopsy.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured a body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp as crime scene investigators worked the area.

Detectives said they are looking for a white sedan that may be connected to the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

