Driver sought, victim hospitalized after Miami-Dade hit-and-run

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Miami-Dade County are searching for a hit-and-run driver.

Authorities said that driver was heading south near Northwest 15t h Avenue and 79t h Street late Saturday night.

The driver struck a pedestrian and took off, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital but officials have not provided an update on that person’s health.

Police believe the suspect was driving in a red Honda Pilot with damage to the windshield.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

