HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation.

The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning.

Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner in order to determine the cause of death.

The Hollywood Police Homicide Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hollywood police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.