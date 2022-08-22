Gubernatorial candidates make final pitches ahead of primaries

MIAMI – On Monday morning, only one day before the primary election, gubernatorial candidate Democrat Nikki Fried made the standard stop at Versailles Cuban Bakery in Little Havana.

If elected, Agricultural Commissioner Fried will become Florida’s first female governor.

On Monday, in one of her last pitches, Fried highlighted her experiences and said, “We feel that the people of the Democratic Party here in the state of Florida understand that there are two things on everybody’s mind. One is democracy. Two is affordability.”

This weekend, two Democratic candidates hit the campaign trail across South Florida to sway any last-minute decisions.

Among them was former Florida Gov., then-Congressman Charlie Crist, who made an appearance Saturday with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“It’s a critical election,” Crist said. “We’re going to nominate our nominee to take on Ron DeSantis. I want to be that person. I ask for your vote.”

To conclude her campaign, Fried will make stops in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

Miami-Dade’s early voting began on Aug. 8 while Broward County’s started on Aug. 14.

Workers are now preparing for the big Election Day Tuesday.