Contentious primary race for District 20 looks to be rematch of last year’s special election

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The race in the democratic primary for Florida’s 20th Congressional District has been a combative one.

Incumbent Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is running against former Broward commissioner Dale Holness and state Rep. Anika Omphroy.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election for the seat last year, defeating Holness by just five votes.

Whoever comes out on top in the primary will be the heavy favorite to win the seat during November’s election.

Cherfilus-McCormick has accused Holness of running a smear campaign.

She filed a lawsuit against Holness last month for more than $1 million.

VIEW LIVE RESULTS AS THEY COME IN BELOW: