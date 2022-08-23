Pregnant woman trying to reach Miami-Dade hospital says she was purposely delayed by police officer

DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida couple expecting a child had a recent uncomfortable experience with a police officer outside a Miami-Dade hospital.

Kevin Enciso was driving his wife Sabrina who is pregnant to Jackson West Medical Center to get checked out on July 28.

“My wife was in a car accident the day prior,” he said.

They were forced to stop just a couple hundred feet away from the emergency room.

“I was confused at what was going on, why we had to wait,” said Sabrina Enciso, the mother to be.

Surveillance video shows the couple stopped behind a Miami-Dade police vehicle when another police car pulls up.

“I honked once, just like a, ‘Hey I’m here, just so you know’ and one of the officers put their hand up and waved, say wait, so we waited,” Kevin Enciso said.

He honked a second time, and the officer to his left pulled away.

As the Encisos tried to finally make their way inside, they were pulled over.

“Just continuing to ask questions, and they were almost the same questions, just in a different manner,” Sabrina Enciso said.

“And he turned off the car. He turned off the car, and it was 100 degree weather,” added Kevin Enciso. “Windows down in the sun. In the sun, and she’s expecting.”

The couple says they explained their situation to the officer, who then proceeded to call fire rescue despite them being steps away from the hospital.

“He said, ‘Okay, well you’re having an emergency, so I’m going to call rescue’ and I even said in the video, ‘I don’t need rescue, I’m in the emergency room, I don’t need it’ and he proceeded to call it anyway,” Sabrina Enciso said.

She went on to say that it wasn’t until after first responders took her blood pressure that they were finally allowed to go on their way.

“Her blood pressure was sky rocketing,” Kevin Enciso said.

“It could’ve went in a different direction, we would be having a different conversation,” Sabrina Enciso added.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade police told Local 10 News they are aware of the video and have launched an internal affairs investigation.