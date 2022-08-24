88º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Former Hollywood police officer on trial over battery testifies in Broward court

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale
(WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Hollywood Police officer Matthew Barbieri testified on Wednesday in Broward County court.

Surveillance video recorded on Aug. 6, 2019, shows Barbieri smacking Raymond Schachner, Jr., who was in handcuffs after his father called 911 to report his son was using drugs and acting erratically.

Barbieri, who is facing a misdemeanor battery charge, said he had responded to another 911 call at the home and was familiar with Schachner. He said this time he found him naked in the bathroom.

“He threw a bag of heroin into the sink and grabbed a syringe with his right hand and that’s why you see me put my hand on my gun,” Barbieri said adding, “I want to protect myself.”

The video also shows Schachner shouting at Barbieri.

“Wait a minute! Nobody gave you permission to search the house! There’s no warrant! No nothing! There’s no permission!”

Officer Diante Roots ordered Schachter to “Shut the [expletive] up!”

Schacher suffered a minor cut to his forehead, police said. Records show the video also recorded Barbieri saying, “I’m going to have to say that he was kicking.”

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email