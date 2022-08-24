Kodak Black gives back, sending thousands of cases of water to Haiti

Raper Kodak Black sends thousands of cases of water to Haiti

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Famed rapper Kodak Black is making a major donation to help the troubled country of Haiti.

Black has spent $50,000 to send more than 35,000 bottles of water to Haiti.

Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen confirmed the rapper worked with a Miami supplier to bottle and process the alkaline water shipment, which is now on a cargo ship and headed to Haiti.

All of the bottles have a label which reads “the last”. Cohen says the reason for the label is because Black wants it to be the last time anyone goes thirsty or hungry in Haiti.

Violent gangs have taken over many parts of Haiti since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise one year ago.

Millions of families can’t afford basic necessities like food and fuel.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested last month in Broward County on drug charges.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they found 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash after pulling over Kapri’s SUV. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

Cohen said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”