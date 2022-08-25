Suspect gets 16 years in jail for running over and killing elderly man at Everglades Holiday Park

Kyle Hannover is accused of killing Luis Angel Dominguez, 82, after running him over with a pickup truck at Everglades Holiday Park.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida man charged with murder decided to change his plea from not guilty to no contest, which led to a prison sentence.

Kyle Hannover was arrested in April of 2016 on a second-degree murder charge.

According to police, Hannover got into a dispute with an 82-year-old man at Everglades Holiday Park. Deputies said Hannover ran the man, identified as Luis Angel Dominguez, over with his pickup truck.

Hannover, who was 26 at the time, also allegedly shouted racial slurs at Dominguez, who died after being airlifted to the hospital.

Michael Gottlieb, who represents Hannover, told Local 10 News that his client would serve 12.2 years in prison followed by 12.2 years’ probation.

Local 10 confirmed this information with the state attorney’s office, which added that there is a four-year minimum mandatory prison sentence on a separate charge Hannover is facing.

The terms also included special conditions, such as Hannover taking a 26-week anger management course, paying restitution for funeral costs and having his driver’s license permanently revoked.