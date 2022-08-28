Surfside settlement legal fees could be hot topic during upcoming court hearing

Surfside families are expected to be back in court on Monday.

Something that could come into focus is what the attorney fees may be in the billion dollar settlement.

A more than $1 billion class action settlement was reached earlier this year following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

It’s a settlement that was accepted and applauded for staving off what could have been years of costly future court battles.

More than 130 attorneys and staff who worked more than 34,000 billable hours on the case requested about $100 million in fees and costs, but that could be multiplied because of the nature of the case.

“Many families, including myself and my family, don’t think anyone should be getting a bonus from the death of 98 innocent people,” said Martin Langesfeld, whose sister was killed in the collapse.

That hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.