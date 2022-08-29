Rapper 6ix9ine’s girlfriend accused of punching him at upscale Miami restaurant

MIAMI – A 25-year-old woman who is the girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, and who also shares a child with him, was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly punching him at an upscale restaurant in Miami.

The incident allegedly occurred at Kiki on the River at 455 NW N. River Drive.

According to Rachel Wattley’s arrest report, an officer who was working an extra-duty detail at the restaurant saw Wattley and a well-known rapper being escorted out of the restaurant.

TMZ and other news outlets identified the rapper as 6ix9ine, formerly known as Tekashi69 and whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

The officer noted in the arrest report that he witnessed the couple having a verbal argument and that the rapper said he had been punched by Wattley.

He had a visible injury to his left upper cheek, the report stated.

Police said Hernandez then left the scene, returned briefly and then left again before photos could be taken of his injury.

According to Wattley’s arrest report, a witness said they saw her grab the rapper’s chain and punch him in the face several times before they were escorted out of the business.

An employee said they witnessed her striking him once, authorities said.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Wattley, of Casselberry, Florida, was arrested on a battery charge.