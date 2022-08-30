Police searching for suspect after 2 shot, killed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6 gunshots.

Lata said both victims were taken Memorial Regional Hospital after the shooting but later died.

Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to find a large police scene.

That’s when she was told the bad news.

Several neighbors told Local 10 News there was some sort of argument that led up to the gunfire.

Investigators shut down roads and worked throughout the night sorting through the circumstances that preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-8477.