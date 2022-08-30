87º

LIVE

Local News

Police searching for suspect after 2 shot, killed in Hollywood

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Hollywood, Broward County
Officers seek suspect in Hollywood shooting that killed 2 people

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6 gunshots.

Lata said both victims were taken Memorial Regional Hospital after the shooting but later died.

Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to find a large police scene.

That’s when she was told the bad news.

Several neighbors told Local 10 News there was some sort of argument that led up to the gunfire.

Investigators shut down roads and worked throughout the night sorting through the circumstances that preceded the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-8477.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email