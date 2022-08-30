Santa’s Enchanted Forest moving to new location in northwest Miami-Dade

MEDLEY, Fla. – The popular South Florida Christmas theme park Santa’s Enchanted Forest is expanding.

After a single season stationed at Hialeah Park, the annual event is moving again to make way for new condos and a school at last year’s site.

“Everything is bigger, more parking, more rides, a whole new design, and the animated displays,” said park spokesperson Maritza Gutierrez.

Organizers found all that space right where Medley meets Doral, on Northwest 87th Avenue and 74th Street.

More than 30 football field’s worth of space that crews are already starting to build out.

“Asphalt, trees, putting up lights, this is virgin territory land that needs to be all constructed to the magic of what you’re going to experience,” Gutierrez said.

But one things that’s hard to miss is the Medley landfill on one side and the waste to energy plant on the other.

It’s an area Doral residents have complained about in the past.

Crews with Santa’s Enchanted Forest insist they’ve done their homework and scanned the site, and they’re confident it won’t be an issue.

“Operations usually take place during the day, and that’s where there may be some issues, but we’re only open at night,” said Gutierrez.

The new site layout and plans are top secret and have yet to be revealed.

Santa’s will open up shop early, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 9.