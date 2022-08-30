Nephew of slain elderly roommate opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins, the roommate of Rush.

Now, the family has decided to speak out.

After talking with Local 10 News, Greg Jezard, the nephew of Perkins, said his uncle was “in a relationship” with a man accused of his murder for more than 10 years.

Rush’s arrest form was heavily redacted, but earlier court documents revealed a murder investigation was underway for some time.

Warrants show investigators collected lighters, a lamp and lightbulb, butane fuel, a smoke alarm, an unknown liquid, a side table, and a knife with a clear handle from inside the condo.

Investigators said Rush was able to make his way out of the burning unit, but Perkins was found dead in the living room.

Ad

His exact cause of death has not been released publicly.

“We were concerned about how it happened and just questioned it. And um, it appears that questioning is valid,” said Jezard.

Perkins was a Massachusetts native who spent time in his home state as well as South Florida over the course of his life. His family is still dealing with his sudden death months later.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this and he’ll be sorely missed,” said Jezard.

Jezard says his uncle’s body has yet to be released by the medical examiner because of the investigation.

They are hoping to get his remains soon so they can give him a proper goodbye.

Rush remains behind bars without bond.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening said the police department investigated the murder in conjunction with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).