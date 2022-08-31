Miami nightclub facing scrutiny after patron identifying as non-binary was kicked out

A South Florida nightclub is making changes to its policy after a controversial moment involving a member of the LGBTQ community.

MIAMI – A South Florida nightclub is making changes to its policy after a controversial moment involving a member of the LGBTQ community.

Bruno Olmedo identifies as non-binary, not specifically a man or woman, and posts photos online of a gender blending fashion sense.

It’s that fashion, a leather skirt and suspenders, that Omedo hoped to show off Saturday night at Club Space in Downtown Miami.

Dancing on a raised platform at the club, Omedo was doing just that until security approached.

“Very threateningly, angrily, says, ‘Get down!’,” Omedo explained. “They told me that men can’t dance on these boxes. I don’t identify as a man, I am nonbinary, you know what I mean? I’m wearing a miniskirt, I’m having a good time with these girls, like, what am I doing wrong?”

Olmedo got off the platform, but later joined another group on another platform.

“They said no men up there, I don’t identify as a man,” Olmedo said. “And he was like, ‘That’s an issue between you and the state. You want to not be a man, change your ID.’”

Ad

Club staff eventually kicked their group out of the club.

Club Space later released a statement which read, in part:

“On Saturday night one of our patrons was wrongfully removed from our club during an incident that goes against our beliefs. Club Space does not tolerate homophobic, transphobic, queerphobic, or prejudiced behaviors of any kind in our spaces and we will not allow for anyone to misrepresent the values for which we stand.”