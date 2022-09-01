Parkland school shooter’s defense claims alleged misconduct is basis to ‘prohibit’ death penalty

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Parkland school shooter’s defense warned the judge and the prosecution on Thursday that they have grounds to put a stop to the trial’s death penalty phase.

Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill accused a prosecutor in open court of joining a conference call with a witness that she believes needs to be investigated for witness tampering and misconduct.

McNeill said John Vesey, the former principal of Westglades Middle School, received a call from his “personal friend” Attorney Christopher Whitelock, who represents several Broward County Public Schools employees, and introduced Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus to the call.

“It was an incredibly uncomfortable phone call. To this hour, I don’t understand why that even occurred,” Vensey later said during his testimony on Thursday afternoon.

McNeill told Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that the defense needs to file a motion to “disqualify or to prohibit the imposition” of the death penalty or the state from seeking the death penalty based on prosecutorial misconduct.

Ad

Whitelock and Marcus “had concerns about his testimony today and how it could impact the district and how it could impact the individuals who work for the district,” McNeill said adding Vensey told the defense he felt “like they were trying to prohibit him from testifying.”

McNeill said the defense also needs to prepare to seek remedies and to find an outside prosecutor’s office to investigate if other defense witnesses received similar calls. When Scherer told McNeill she wanted to continue with witness testimony and to handle the matter later, McNeill appeared incensed.

“I’m sorry. I would assume that you would be outraged by this conduct like the defense is and we just need an opportunity to review all of the information,” McNeill told Scherer.

Marcus calmly admitted to the phone call, but not to the nature of it.

“This is totally not true. I did have a conversation. I called his lawyer, asked him if I could speak to his client and we spoke about what his testimony would be,” Marcus said. “Mr. Whitelock heard the conversation. I have every confidence that Mr. Whitelock would think that it was an appropriate conversation. It was merely, ‘What are you going to testify to?’ and some questions about his role as principal.

Ad

“This is absolutely untrue.”

McNeill submitted an affidavit signed by Vesey describing his perception of the call.

Related stories

Watch the 4 p.m. report

The Parkland school shooter's eighth-grade teacher and principal at Westglades Middle School describe a disruptive student who didn't belong there.

Watch the 5 p.m. report

The Parkland school shooter's eighth-grade teacher and principal at Westglades Middle School describe a disruptive student who didn't belong there.

Watch the 6 p.m. report

The Parkland school shooter's eighth-grade teacher and principal at Westglades Middle School describe a disruptive student who didn't belong there.

Interactive graphic