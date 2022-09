ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Twenty people were rescued from the water after a boat capsized Friday morning near Islamorada, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

According to Coast Guard officials, three people made landfall and one person is still missing,

Officials said they are unsure of the nationalities of those who were found, but confirmed there were no children onboard the boat.

