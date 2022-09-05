Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning.

The vessel landed just before 7 a.m.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men and two women into custody.

Slosar said no one was injured.