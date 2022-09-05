Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning.
The vessel landed just before 7 a.m.
Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men and two women into custody.
Slosar said no one was injured.
#HappeningNow: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with @CBPAMORegDirSE & local LE partners responded to a migrant landing at Haulover Beach, FL this morning. 15 Cuban migrants (13 adult males/2 adult females) were taken into custody. No injuries reported. #cuba #florida #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/z1ufcokNjg— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 5, 2022