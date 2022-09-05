85º

LIVE

Local News

Suspected Cuban migrant boat lands on Haulover Beach, 15 in custody

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Immigration, Cuba
Haulover migrant landing (Viewer photo)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal and local law enforcement officials responded to a suspected Cuban migrant boat landing on Haulover Beach Monday morning.

The vessel landed just before 7 a.m.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said officials took 13 men and two women into custody.

Slosar said no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email