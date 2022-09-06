Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday.
According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip.
The vehicle is described as a dark gray, possibly 2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Police said the driver was last seen heading east on Sunrise Boulevard towards State Road 7.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver.
Our Traffic Investigators are seeking any information that the public might have about this hit and run crash. Please contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. You can remain anonymous.#CrimeStoppers #SunrisePoliceFL #CityofSunrise #HitandRun pic.twitter.com/jNjEKH5el8— Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) September 6, 2022