Sunrise police seek Mercedes driver who hit elderly pedestrian, left the scene

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise police are seeking the driver of a dark gray Mercedes they accuse of hitting an elderly pedestrian and leaving the scene Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of Sunset Strip.

The vehicle is described as a dark gray, possibly 2021-2022 Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

Police said the driver was last seen heading east on Sunrise Boulevard towards State Road 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. The organization is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the driver.