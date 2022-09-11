Procession carries Queen Elizabeth II to Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland

A procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday morning headed to the capitol of Scotland, where she will lie in state.

LONDON – A procession carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin left Balmoral Castle early Sunday morning headed to the capitol of Scotland, where she will lie in state.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the hearse made its way to Edinburgh.

Buckingham palace also revealing more on the funeral plans for the queen.

After lying at Balmoral Castle, where the queen passed on Thursday, for staff to pay their respects, Sunday the coffin traveled by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The royal family also announced the queen’s state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19.

That day has been declared a national holiday across the United Kingdom. President Joe Biden and other world leaders are expected to attend.

Services were held in her honor at Westminster Abbey and all across the nation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on proclamation day, Charles III formally proclaimed king, with lots of pomp and circumstance both in the UK and in Canada.

For the first time since 1952, the British National Anthem changed from God Save The Queen to God Save The King.

In a rare show of unity, the new prince and princess of Wales appeared alongside the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex to view the tributes piling up outside Windsor Castle.

