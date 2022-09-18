83º

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Ian Margol, Reporter

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County, Crime
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

At one point, one of the assailants drags the victim out of the enclosed area behind the counter before taking off.

Lauderhill police arrived at the scene to investigate.

According to officers, the store clerk became involved in a verbal altercation with several people inside the store. Things turned violent when the subjects went behind the store counter to physically assault the clerk, police said.

The victim, who isn’t a permanent employee but just a trainee, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Police said four subjects fled the area following the assault, and the clerk did not report any robbery or theft.

The victim has already told the store owner he will not be returning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

Ian Margol joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016 as a general assignment reporter. Born in Miami Beach and raised in Broward County, Ian is thrilled to be back home in South Florida.

