Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera.

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday.

At one point, one of the assailants drags the victim out of the enclosed area behind the counter before taking off.

Lauderhill police arrived at the scene to investigate.

According to officers, the store clerk became involved in a verbal altercation with several people inside the store. Things turned violent when the subjects went behind the store counter to physically assault the clerk, police said.

The victim, who isn’t a permanent employee but just a trainee, suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Police said four subjects fled the area following the assault, and the clerk did not report any robbery or theft.

The victim has already told the store owner he will not be returning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.