NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami Senior High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a “non-credible” tip of a weapon on campus, Miami-Dade Schools police said.

Police said the tip came in anonymously. The call sparked a massive police presence at the school.

Sky 10 was over the scene at 2:30 p.m. as students were placed on code red.

No weapon was found and students were sent home safely.