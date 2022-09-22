Teen’s mother wants answers after brutal beating on school grounds

A vicious beat down that took place on a South Florida school campus was caught on camera.

We’re talking about a mother and son who moved here from Venezuela about eight months ago.

They told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that they are stunned, never thinking something like that his would happen to them in this country.

Video of the school fight is being investigated by the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Edda Castillo can barely watch it as the boy being pummeled at school is her 13-year-old son.

The school altercation happened last week at West Broward High School.

Luis Manuel Robles Castillo said he and a friend were talking while on their way to the school bus.

That’s when he said a 17-year-old approached him.

“Angry, I don’t know why,” the boy told Local 10 News. “I say no bro relax and they start punching me on the floor.”

Castillo was left with multiple bumps and bruises to his head, but fortunately no serious injuries.

His mother says she filed charges and is asking school administrators to take disciplinary measures on the case.

She fears next time it could be worse.

Local 10 News is working to touch base with Broward County School officials to find out how they’re dealing with this matter and if any disciplinary actions are being taken against the teen seen throwing punches.