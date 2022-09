TAMARAC, Fla. – Broward County deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy last seen at his school in Tamarac Friday.

Jeremiah Ismael was last seen at Rhema Word Christian Academy, located on Prospect Road near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

Ismael is 5-foot-3, weighing roughly 110 to 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, 954-764-4357.