Zoo Miami to close ahead of Hurricane Ian

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Zoo Miami will temporarily close this week as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.

The zoo will close to the public Tuesday and Wednesday, spokesperson Ron Magill said Monday.

Although South Florida was out of the cone, Magill said the zoo was preparing for significant rain and wind from the storm’s outer bands.

“(Z)oo staff will spend Tuesday storing any objects that may become airborne or vulnerable in strong winds as well as ensuring that all equipment (vehicles, generators, maintenance tools, etc.) are fueled and tested,” Magill said. “Animals will be secured in their evening holding areas early on Tuesday with their diets and fresh water in preparation for what likely will be an extended period of what will hopefully only be inclement weather but ready for what may be worse.”

Magill said zoo staff will spend Wednesday assessing any damage and evaluating flood conditions that may restrict certain animals from being given access to their public habitats.

Barring any significant issues, the zoo is scheduled to reopen Thursday.