Hurricane Ian floods Naples, damages boats, cars, businesses, homes

Authorities are asking Naples residents to wait to return to their homes after storm surge cause property damage all over the area.

NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused flooding that left abandoned cars and boats scattered all over areas of Naples. Outside help arrived Thursday to respond to piling 911 calls of people who were stranded.

The assessment of the damage was difficult for Jose Ricardo Logo who found his business flooded on Thursday. He walked through the receding water in his dining room and kitchen at the Country House Restaurant near the Gordon River.

The powerful storm surge in Naples pushed around cars and boats all over the city on Wednesday.

Naples Mayor Teresa Heitmann described the city’s damage as catastrophic. Logo said his Paradise Coast community was devastated.

“We thought Irma was bad. We thought Charlie was bad. This is nothing like I have ever experienced,” Logo, 29, said. “Cars abandoned. Boats are floating everywhere.”

This photo provided by Naples Fire-Rescue Department crews help rescue a stranded motorist from flooding caused by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 in Naples, Fla. (Naples Fire-Rescue Department via AP)

Logo said there were residents who didn’t survive. State officials reported at least seven hurricane-related deaths. The Federal Emergency Management Agency teams were searching for residents in need of rescue.

Also west of the Gordon River and south of Rock Creek, Richard Munoz was assessing the damage at the Second 2 None Auto Center on Davis Boulevard and Commercial Drive.

“Everything kind of destroyed. I mean, computers, a lot of paperwork titles that I have for cars, I had to take them out they are wet,” Munoz said. “Spite of everything, we have our lives and that’s more important.”

Officials reported the hurricane’s 20-foot waves from the Gulf of Mexico destroyed the historic Naples Pier.

Without working traffic lights, police officers asked drivers to treat intersections as four-way stop signs.

The Naples Airport remained closed to the public.

Naples fire rescue pushes firetruck out of station in waist-high water after it started to smoke.

The storm’s destruction disrupted communications, electricity, water supply, and other services.

Workers were setting up temporary cell phone towers and crews were working to restore power in the area.

Naples remains under a citywide 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Hurricane Ian's aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means flooded streets, shopping only with cash, dangerous electric poles and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas.

COLLIER COUNTY NOTICES

The water division issued a boil-water order.

The public utility department asked residents to keep storm debris separate from regular household garbage.

The sheriff’s office reported the inability to respond to every 911 call will improve due to mutual aid units. Deputies prioritized life-threatening medical emergencies in deep water.

The Collier Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization, was asking for donations

Family shows how high storm surge destroyed their yards and damaged their cars and home in Naples.

Interactive map (Zoom in to view specific areas)

More videos from Naples

Mother holding her toddler says staying near the beach on second-floor apartment as storm surge took over her neighborhood was "horrible." She shares videos.

Boats turned up in parking lots after Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded marinas.

Related stories

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.