Actor Pablo Lyle chooses not to testify, defense rests

MIAMI – Actor Pablo Lyle’s defense rested after he told the Miami-Dade County judge in his manslaughter case that he decided not to testify on Monday. Closing statements followed.

Prosecutors asked the jury to find Lyle guilty of causing the death of Juan Hernandez, 63, who died four days after Lyle punched him and he suffered a head injury.

Lyle has long claimed he was defending his family. In 2019, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine refused to dismiss the case under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

Surveillance video shows Hernandez jumping out of his car and approaching the car Lyle was in. Prosecutors said Hernandez was walking away when Lyle punched him.

Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, testified she and Lyle, 35, were with their children when an “aggressive” Hernandez shouted “nasty things” and banged on the driver’s side window.

“I was already panicking because the children were very scared,” Araujo said.