83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Actor Pablo Lyle chooses not to testify, defense rests

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Pablo Lyle
Jurors hear from witnesses in manslaughter case of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle

MIAMI – Actor Pablo Lyle’s defense rested after he told the Miami-Dade County judge in his manslaughter case that he decided not to testify on Monday. Closing statements followed.

Prosecutors asked the jury to find Lyle guilty of causing the death of Juan Hernandez, 63, who died four days after Lyle punched him and he suffered a head injury.

Lyle has long claimed he was defending his family. In 2019, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine refused to dismiss the case under the state’s “stand your ground” self-defense law.

Surveillance video shows Hernandez jumping out of his car and approaching the car Lyle was in. Prosecutors said Hernandez was walking away when Lyle punched him.

Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, testified she and Lyle, 35, were with their children when an “aggressive” Hernandez shouted “nasty things” and banged on the driver’s side window.

“I was already panicking because the children were very scared,” Araujo said.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email