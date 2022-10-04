Sen. Scott meets with Coast Guard in Opa-locka, receives Hurricane Ian briefing

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, toured U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa-locka Tuesday, ahead of a visit to southwest Florida to assess Hurricane Ian damage.

“My heart continues to go out for people who lost their loved ones,” Scott said.

Scott thanked the Coast Guard for its search and rescue efforts.

“They’re responsible after the fact trying to get people off these islands,” he said. “They’ve rescued over 600 people, almost 100 pets, they got them out of harm’s way.”

Scott said anyone in need of help navigating federal assistance should reach out of one of his nine state offices.

You can also request assistance through his Senate website.