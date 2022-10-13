Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near the 180 block of Northwest 26th Court in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said Castillo was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Castillo stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 106 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.