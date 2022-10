KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Local and federal authorities responded to a migrant landing on Key Biscayne Friday morning.

It happened at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

A source with U.S. Customs and Border Protection tells Local 10 News that about 10 migrants came to shore.

Sky 10 flew over the scene and saw Key Biscayne police speaking to two suspected migrants.

Officials have not yet said where they suspect the group came from.