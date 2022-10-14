Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

A man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials.

First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center just after 5 p.m.

Images from Sky 10 showed police surrounding a black car, sitting in a driveway with its doors open.

Police haven’t said whether they’ve identified or arrested any suspects.