Tolls will soon be reinforced along several Florida roadways.

The Florida Department of Transportation suspended tolls in late September for areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian.

According to FDOT, normal toll operations will be resumed at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the following roadways: Alligator Ally, Sunshine Skyway and Pinellas Bayway.

Hurricane Ian brought devastating wind and water damage to many areas along Florida’s southwest and central coast.