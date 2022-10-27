Police investigate after ‘suspicious bags’ left at North Miami Beach school

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach are investigating a possible bomb threat, confirming that “suspicious bags” were found Thursday morning at C. G. Bethel High School.

North Miami Beach police said Miami-Dade police are also at the school at 16150 NE 17th Ave. with their bomb squad, assessing the situation.

Authorities confirmed that the school has been evacuated, along with the surrounding areas, as a precaution.

Traffic is being diverted in the area, so drivers are asked to seek alternate routes at this time.

No other details were immediately released.