Protesters gathered outside Miami Seaquarium following report of dolphins being underfed

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Dozens of PETA supporters protested outside Miami Seaquarium Saturday.

They were urging Miami-Dade County to shut down the Seaquarium.

Reports obtained by PETA allegedly say that employees at the Seaquarium have been starving dolphins into submission and forcing them to perform more often, causing them to attack trainers and bite visitors out of stress.

The county assured the public that things would change at the Seaquarium.

Animal advocates are calling for the venue to send the animals to seaside sanctuaries and live a life outside of confinement.

