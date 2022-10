HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Hollywood Beach.

The diver has been identified as 36-year-old Vitali Kremez, who was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank.

Police said Kremez went in the water around 9 a.m. and did not return.

Helicopters were seen hovering over the beach near South Ocean Drive.

The search remains ongoing.