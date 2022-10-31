Inspector sees rodent walking on grill during inspection; roach infestation found inside Denny’s

Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida.

According to state records no places were ordered shut last week in the Florida Keys.

As of Monday, the Denny’s and Victoria Bakery have not been allowed to re-open.

All of the other places have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***VICTORIA BAKERY

1130 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 10/28/22

32 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 plus droppings in front dining area near glass doors. Observed approximately 20 plus droppings in dining area cove molding.”

“Rodent rub marks present along walls observed throughout walls in dining area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of microwave soiled. Observed interior of oven soiled. Observed interior of reach in cooler heavily soiled. Observed interior of reach in freezer heavily soiled with old food debris.”

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed food employee washing and rinsing utensils and food storage containers, items are not being sanitized.”

“Shell eggs not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less. Observed raw eggs holding at room temperature.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked chicken (99- Hot Holding); cooked beef in sauce (102 - Hot Holding); cooked beef in sauce with potatoes (95- Hot Holding); cooked baked chicken (95F - Hot Holding); beans and rice (111- Hot Holding); fried cheese (107F - Hot Holding) all hot holding at front steam table. As per operator all food has been hot holding less than two hours. Operator removed food items and started reheating process. Educated operator on proper hot holding temperatures.”

“Customers enter establishment through kitchen. At the time of the inspection observed customers walking through establishments back door ordering food and exiting through establishments back door.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Observed bowl no handle stored in container of rice.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location. Observed person in charge is Alicia Martinez.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Person in charge not ensuring employees are properly maintaining the temperatures of time/temperature control for safety foods during hot and cold holding.”

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION AT VICTORIA BAKERY 10/29/22

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-29: At the time of the follow up inspection observed one live rodent walking on grill at cook line.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-29: Rodent rub marks present along walls observed throughout walls in dining area.”

***DENNY’S

19780 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 10/24/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10+ live roaches crawling on the wall by the dish machine, 2 live roaches crawling from out the wall by the mop sink, 1 live roach crawling on the wall by the walk in cooler, and 1 live roach crawling on the wall by the deep freezer by the exit door.”

“Dead flies on a tray that stores bottles of mustard, ketchup, A1 sauce, hot sauce, caramel sauce, and syrup.”

“Accumulation of debris in three-compartment sink. Observed debris in the three compartment sink. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine. Observed ware washing machine has accumulation of food debris. Repeat Violation.”

“Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed exterior of ware washing machine is soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed cutting boards are soiled. Repeat Violation.”

“Food manager certification expired.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

FOLLOW UP AT DENNY’S 10/25/22

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed approximately 6 dead flies on preparation tables at front counter and 4 dead flies on kitchen preparation table. Observed approximately 100+ dead roaches inside the establishment: In the dining room, under the dining room booths (observed pulled out and inverted), kitchen, storage room, ware washing areas, and behind all reach in freezers and coolers.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed approximately 8+ live roaches crawling on the kitchen wall, 2 live roaches crawling under the kitchen reach in cooler, 1 live roaches under the preparation table panel in the kitchen, 5+ live roaches crawling on wall by the three compartment sink, 10+ live roaches crawling under the ware washing machine, 2 live roaches on the cracked cove molding under the three compartment sink, 5+ live roaches on wall by the walk in cooler, 7+ live roaches crawling on the floor, and 4 live roaches crawling on the floor in the storage room.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed debris in the three compartment sink.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed ware washing machine has accumulation of food debris.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed exterior of ware washing machine is soiled.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed food mangers certifications are expired.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-25: At time of call back inspection observed cutting boards are soiled.”

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION AT DENNY’S 10/28/22

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-28: At time of call back inspection observed 3+ live roaches crawling on the floor in the front dining room, storage area, 2 live roaches crawling in boxes in the storage room, 3 live roaches crawling on the on the floor under ware washing machine, 5 live roaches under the three compartment sink, 1 live roach crawling on the wall over the three compartment sink, 1 live roach crawling on the hand wash sink across from the ware washing machine, 2 live roaches crawling on the floor in the storage room, 4 live roaches crawling out of 3 booths in the dining room, 2 live roaches crawling on the floor in the dining room storage area, 2 live roaches crawling in boxes with paper products in the front dining storage area, 2 live roaches in the kitchen reach in cooler drawers areas, 1 live roach crawling on the wall by the walk in cooler, 1 live roach behind them reach in freezer, 2 live roaches under the storage area at the front counter, and 2 live roaches in a soiled container with clean utensils located in the front counter area.”

“From follow-up inspection 2022-10-28: At time of call back inspection observed 30+ dead roaches are inside establishment: under booths, three compartment sink (ware washing area), front dining floor, under reach in coolers, front counter, under booths in the dining areas, on shelves, back and front storage rooms, and in the kitchen area.”

***BUBBAKOO BURRITOS

3636 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

DEERFIELD BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/28/22

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 rodent droppings along walls in ware washing area of kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies at mop sink room laundry basket Approximately 10 live flies on walls in ware washing area of kitchen 1 live fly landing on open paper towel roll in ware washing area of kitchen 1 live fly landing on single service item packaging in ware washing area of kitchen Approximately 10 live flies landing on drainage rack in ware washing area of kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Can opener blade. Cleaned and sanitized.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. Bowl in bucket of panko. Bowl removed.”

***KIN ASIAN STREET FOOD

143 SW 6TH STREET

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/27/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches crawling on the floor and walls under and behind clean utensils and dry goods shelf by back door and both reach in coolers on cook line. Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling on the floor and on top of the dishwasher machine on kitchen area. Observed approximately 10 live roaches crawling on the floor by prep table window to front counter . Observed approximately 20 live roaches crawling behind ice machine and floors on front counter area. Operator sent staff to clean areas with bleach.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Throughout the entire perimeter walls and floors on entire kitchen area and front counter area.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed seating on top of a table on front counter area two containers with Tapioca bubble 86°F cold Holding . Per operator product stored for approximately 2 hours. Operator decided to use time control and time marked for the remaining time of 2 hours. Observed seating on top of a table on cook line Cooked corn 78°F cold Holding, cooked bamboo shoot 78°F cold Holding . Per operator products stored for approximately 10 minutes. Operator moved products to reach in cooler. Observed inside reach in cooler double door on cook line .raw chicken 46°F cold Holding, hard boil eggs 46°F cold Holding Per operator reach in cooler door left opened for approximately 45 minutes. Operator closed door Per operator all products not prepared or portioned today.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***WINGSTOP

4570 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 10/26/22

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies at mop sink in kitchen 8 live flies landing on boxes of single service items in dry storage in kitchen Approximately 20 live flies at walls over front register counter Approximately 10 live flies on walls in dining room.”

***ERNEST DELI

5369 LYONS ROAD

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 10/24/22

10 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 15 live flies at dishwasher station door frame in kitchen Approximately 10 live flies landing on shelving for wrapped single service items in dry storage room Approximately 10 live flies landing on boxes on storage racks for single service items in dry storage room 2 live flies landing on drying pans in dish room in kitchen Approximately 15 live flies landing on walls in dining room Approximately 25 live flies on walls of front serving counter.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Bowl or other container with no handle used to dispense food. At bucket of flour under steam table in kitchen. Items removed.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. At walk in cooler, smoked salmon stored over unpeeled onions.”

“Shell eggs not stored at an ambient air temperature of 45 degrees Fahrenheit or less. At cook line, moved to cooler to chill and cold hold.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. At front line, butter (54-62F - Cold Holding). Item was stored above level of refrigeration. Item returned to refrigerator to chill and cold hold. At dining room tables, butter packets (75F - Cold Holding). Item preset on tables at room temperature. Item returned to refrigerator to chill and cold hold.”

“Wiping cloth sanitizer solution exceeds the maximum concentration allowed. At cook line , Sanitizer Bucket (Chlorine 200+ppm). Solution corrected to 100ppm chlorine.”

***WALLY JEAN’S PARADISE RESTAURANT

2467 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERHILL

ORDERED SHUT 10/25/22

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 10/6/21

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 10 rodent droppings at front counter in dining room. Observed 1 rodent dropping in bathroom.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 5 dead roaches at front counter. Observed 5 dead roaches inside bathroom cabinet.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked fish (88°F - Hot Holding) on countertop in kitchen. Per operator foods were prepared more than 4 hours ago. Operator discarded.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. (1) Observed tomato salad (73-77°F - Cold Holding) in kitchen counter top. (2) Observed Tostones (85°F - Cold Holding) on counter top in kitchen next to 3 compartment sink. Operator moved food items to walk in cooler to quick chill.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. (1) Observed; cooked chicken (101-112°F - Hot Holding); Cook chicken (76°F - Cold Holding); cooked goat (76°F); cooked turkey (76°F) in kitchen hot hold on kitchen counter top next to stove top. Foods were prepared less than 4 hours ago, operator began to reheat items. (2) cooked fish (88°F - Hot Holding) on countertop in kitchen. Per operator foods were prepared more than 4 hours ago. Operator discarded.”

“In-use utensil not stored with handle above the top of time/temperature control for safety food and rim of the container. Observed a spoon handle in direct contact with cooked rice in rice maker in kitchen. Operator inverted spoon.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed Goat over Fish in white reach in freezer across from 3 compartment sink. Review proper storage with operator. Operator properly stored.”

“Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed operator touch hair and began to prep food without washing hands. Reviewed hand washing with operator.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink. (1) Observed at hand wash sink in kitchen. (2) Observed at bathroom next to front counter. Operator provided soap.”