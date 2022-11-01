8 displaced after fire damages Lauderdale Lakes apartment building.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Crews responded to a fire at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment building Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the three-story complex in the 3400 block of Northwest 29th Street late Tuesday morning.

Sky 10 flew over the scene at around 12:20 p.m., by which time firefighters had put the blaze out.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, no one was hurt.

Firefighters pulled a pet rabbit named “Pree” from the building.

According to BSFR, five adults and three children were displaced following the blaze, which broke out in an empty apartment.

However, an agency spokesperson said at least three adjacent apartments received smoke damage and were declared unlivable.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the fire.