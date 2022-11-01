Miami-Dade commissioners vote in favor of expanding Urban Development Boundary

After a number of delays, Miami-Dade County commissioners finally voted in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary to allow developers to build on sensitive county land.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After a number of delays, Miami-Dade County commissioners finally voted in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary to allow developers to build on sensitive county land.

It’s not quite a done deal yet, though.

The issue that has kept getting deferred is whether to hold the line or to build, pitting environmental concerns against new jobs.

Expanding the Urban Development Boundary set 40 years ago is such a hot issue that more than 100 people went before the county commissioners on Tuesday.

Four times before the commission has deferred the issue, extending the UDB to build the massive South Dade Logistics and Technology District.

Developers say it will bring jobs and improvements to the environment. The majority of commissioners are in favor.

“It’s either the economy or the environment, and I think this application, as it exists today, looks at both of those things,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

But the commissioner who represents that district, not so much.

“It does look like this is cooked. It’s so cooked, it’s burned,” said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava remains staunchly opposed.

“There is no jobs guaranteed, and it’s a false claim to say that a warehouse development is better for the environment than agriculture,” said Levine Cava.

Should the mayor veto the commission decision, the issue would come back in front of commissioners on Nov. 15.