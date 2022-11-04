Man fatally shot in Miami-Dade’s Gladeview neighborhood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood.

According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area later in the morning as the victim’s body was on the ground near a car with its drivers-side door open.

A man at the scene said the victim was his nephew and identified him only as Reece.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.