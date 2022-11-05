Demings releases ad with Trump’s insults ahead of rally with Rubio in Miami-Dade

The race between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio is close and her campaign released an ad ahead of Rubio's rally with former President Donald Trump on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – Sen. Marco Rubio plans to get ready to close his U.S. Senate reelection campaign with a big rally Sunday in Miami-Dade County and the support of former President Donald Trump, who is preparing to launch his 2024 reelection campaign.

Ahead of the rally in Tamiami, Rubio’s opponent, Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, released a 30-second television advertisement showing Trump insulting Rubio during the 2016 presidential race.

“Little Marco, you know that in Florida, they hate little Marco Rubio so much, because he never votes, he never shows up to vote. He has conned the people of Florida,” Trump said.

Demings also recently released an ad to tell her life story as the hard-working daughter of a maid and a janitor who went on to become a police chief. That ad also criticizes Rubio for missing work.

Demings raised more than $73 million while Rubio raised close to $47 million, but the RealClearPolitics average of the polls shows Rubio has a 7.5-point lead.

On Sunday, both Rubio and Trump are expected to continue to blame the Democrats for inflation and for not being tough enough on immigration and they will likely continue to commit to putting an end to the Congressional investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021 riots.