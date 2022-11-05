Report: Singer, rapper Aaron Carter dies at 34

Lancaster,CA. – Aaron Carter, the 34-year-old singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California, TMZ first reported.

Multiple sources told TMZ that Carter’s body was found in his bathtub.

TMZ also cited law enforcement sources who confirmed to them they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. that a male had drowned in the tub.

According to TMZ, authorities said that homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, but there were no information or evidence of foul play.

TMZ obtained a photo of sheriffs’ cars and paramedics outside Carter’s home where the property was surrounded with caution tape.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Carter became well-known in the late 1990s as a pop singer, releasing four studio albums, starting with his self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only 9-years-old.

After his first album sold a million copies, Carter’s second album, “Aaron’s Party,” tripled that number.

From there Carter became a regular on Nickelodeon.

Aaron also used to tour with the Backstreet Boys during their heyday. His older brother Nick is part of the hugely popular boy band.

Carter is survived by his son, Prince.

This is a developing story.