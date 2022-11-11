Police locate family of toddler found alone in middle of street in North Miami Beach

A young boy was found alone on a street in North Miami Beach early Friday morning.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – North Miami Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that they have located the family of a young boy who was found alone in the middle of a street early in the morning.

According to authorities, the toddler, who is believed to be around 2 years old, was found in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street just before 1:30 a.m.

He had no shoes on.

Residents in the area say a group of people were driving by and stopped when they noticed the child, and called police.

“It should be a little traumatic as it is to be wandering alone and not being with his parents,” Jamie Encarnacion, who lives in the area, said.

Police knocked on doors Friday morning, asking neighbors if they knew the child.

One family said they noticed the toddler’s diaper hadn’t been changed and offered to help police.

“We offered to change diapers, the pants, and provided socks so he can at least walk,” Oxandra Bentacourt said.

Some neighbors say the child stayed with police for hours as they searched the neighborhood for his parents.

But with no leads, they took the child with them.

“The child looked very calm,” Encarnacion said. “He didn’t seem to be hurt at the time.”

Police said the boy is non-verbal so police weren’t able to get any information from him.

However, police confirmed shortly after 1:30 p.m. that the boy’s family had been located. They said the investigation remains ongoing.

It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.