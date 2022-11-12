Mobile home erupts in flames in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – A fire erupted inside a mobile home in Hialeah Gardens Saturday morning.

The mobile home community is located along West Okeechobee Road.

Video taken from neighbors shows a bright orange glow surrounding the mobile home that burned.

Thick smoke could also be seen shooting from the home, as well.

When a Local 10 News crew arrived at the scene, they saw a number of Hialeah police officers there, securing the area as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

Video shows the trail of damage left behind.

The mobile home was a complete loss. The front porch was completely gone and the vehicles outside the home were unrecognizable. A tree also caught fire outside the home.

“The whole house was burning -- the cars, everything,” one neighbor said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they received a call about the fire shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Multiple units responded to the scene to put the fire out.

They said no injuries were reported.

A man who lives inside the mobile home told Local 10 News he was using a lighter on his pants to try and burn some of the extra fabric off, and next thing he saw was his mattress on fire, so he grabbed his dog, ran outside and screamed for his neighbors to call the fire department.

“So I just grabbed the lighter and I started burning off the long pieces, and I was putting them on the floor, not putting them in the trash,” Rick Cabrera said. “I’m getting to the bedroom -- I could see smoke and I can see there is a fire in the bedroom. As I get there, my mattress was on fire.”

Cabrera said he is devastated, but is happy that his neighbors are OK.

“I got the best neighbors,” he said through tears.

Investigators are now working to figure out exactly what caused the fire.