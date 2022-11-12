Nicole’s official death toll in Orange County increases

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nicole killed four people as it pushed on Thursday through Orange County, according to Gretl Plessinger, a spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning in Indian River County, and it weakened into a tropical storm when it reached Orange County.

Plessinger released a statement on Friday saying the FDLE’s Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission after confirming the cause of death.

Khalil and Kiana Sapp, twin siblings, died of electrocution when they came in contact with a downed powerline on Thursday in Orange County, Orlando’s ABC News affiliate reported.

Hurricane Ian’s death toll in Florida surpassed 90, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission.