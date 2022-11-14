Florida woman claims $1 million Powerball prize

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman from Orlando, Florida, claimed a $1 million prize from a Powerball drawing that occurred over the summer, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

According to Lottery officials, Irma Breek purchased a Quick Pick ticket from a Publix at 1501 Meeting Place Baldwin Park in Orlando.

Breek’s ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers from the July 23 drawing, but did not match the Power Ball number.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday night with an estimated $59 million jackpot.

Tickets for Monday’s drawing must be purchased by 10 p.m.

“Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.6 billion in contributions to education statewide,” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 114.5 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.49 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.”