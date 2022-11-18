75º

FBI investigating after CBP agent killed, 2 injured in high seas shootout in Puerto Rico

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Puerto Rico, Crime, Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The FBI is investigating after a federal agent was killed in a shootout on the high seas of Puerto Rico Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shootout happened around 8 a.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Air and Marine Operations were about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, a known drug-running corridor.

Investigators said the agents found and approached a smuggling vessel which is when individuals on another vessel started firing.

ABC News in Puerto Rico reported that three men were arrested after the shootout and a fourth suspect died in the exchange.

According to a news release, one of the CBP Agents died in the shooting while the other two were taken to Centro Medico where they are currently being treated for their wounds.

The news release also stated that FBI Agent Joseph González, of the Juan Field Office, announced the arrest of Edgardo Luis Matos Santos, Osvaldo Hernandez Camacho and Nelson Rivera Suarez.

The news release said Matos Santos, Hernandez Camacho and Rivera Suárez were facing multiple charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine while on board a covered vessel.

CBP spokesperson Jeffrey Quinones released the following statement on the agent that was killed in the shootout:

“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, at this time U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not publicly releasing the name of the agent who died,” said Quinones.

“As law enforcement Agents, we all know the risks of our profession, but it doesn’t make the loss of a colleague any less painful,” he added.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

