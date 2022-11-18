FBI investigating after CBP agent killed, 2 injured in high seas shootout in Puerto Rico

A FBI investigation is underway after a federal agent was killed in a shootout on the high seas of Puerto Rico Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the shootout happened around 8 a.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection-Air and Marine Operations were about 14 miles off the coast of Cabo Rojo, a known drug-running corridor.

Investigators said the agents found and approached a smuggling vessel which is when individuals on another vessel started firing.

ABC News in Puerto Rico reported that three men were arrested after the shootout and a fourth suspect died in the exchange.

According to a news release, one of the CBP Agents died in the shooting while the other two were taken to Centro Medico where they are currently being treated for their wounds.

The news release also stated that FBI Agent Joseph González, of the Juan Field Office, announced the arrest of Edgardo Luis Matos Santos, Osvaldo Hernandez Camacho and Nelson Rivera Suarez.

The news release said Matos Santos, Hernandez Camacho and Rivera Suárez were facing multiple charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine while on board a covered vessel.

CBP spokesperson Jeffrey Quinones released the following statement on the agent that was killed in the shootout:

“Out of respect for the family’s wishes, at this time U.S. Customs and Border Protection is not publicly releasing the name of the agent who died,” said Quinones.

“As law enforcement Agents, we all know the risks of our profession, but it doesn’t make the loss of a colleague any less painful,” he added.